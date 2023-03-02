Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, today reviewed the status of the cycle tracks and the proposed green corridors/cycle tracks in the city.

Chief Engineer CB Ojha gave a detailed presentation regarding the existing condition of the cycle tracks, the new ones proposed to be laid this year and action plan for the upkeep and maintenance of the tracks.

As per the action plan, the 45 km of tracks will be re-carpeted within the stipulated time. The construction of 38 km of new cycle tracks is to be undertaken this year.

The Chief Engineer highlighted the independent survey conducted by a Chandigarh cycling community, Cyclegiri, which has been taken into consideration before improving the condition of cycle tracks. The department has also prepared a map by geo-tagging all existing cycle tracks.

Work on two non-motorised transport green corridors (NMT) to be undertaken this year, the construction of the first one of 8 km along the N-Choe will be taken up at once so as to ensure a safe cycling experience in the city.

Disposal of household waste water and unauthorised openings at the back of houses were highlighted as major issues by the officials. The respective stakeholders have decided to take action against repeat offenders.

Nitin Yadav, Transport Secretary; Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner; Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner; Yaspal Garg, CEO, Chandigarh Housing Board; Manisha Chaudhary, SSP, were also present at the meeting.