Administration unveils revamped plaza

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

In an event that unfolded at the “heart of the city”, Sector 17, a momentous transformation was unveiled. It was accompanied by a cultural programme featuring folk performances by renowned Haryanvi and Punjabi artistes.

The event was attended by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary Tourism, CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, Kapil Setia, Chief Architect, and several other officers from the Engineering Department.

Aims at restoring glory Sector 17 Plaza has undergone a remarkable transformation through a series of revitalisation projects

These projects encompass the creation of a floor fountain, an amphitheatre, ambient lighting and projector mapping

Sector 17 Plaza has undergone a remarkable transformation through a series of revitalisation projects. These projects encompassed the creation of a floor fountain, an amphitheatre, ambient lighting and projector mapping.

These aim at preserving the heritage of Sector 17 while integrating modern amenities and aesthetics, aligning with the evolving needs of visitors.

The revamped Sector 17 now boasts of landscaped parks and pedestrian-friendly areas, a serene environment for both residents and visitors.

The Administration claims in line with its renewed grandeur, Sector 17 is set to become a thriving hub for cultural events, art exhibitions, and entertainment, enhancing the vibrant cultural tapestry of the city.

It says a key focus during this transformation has been to make Sector 17 accessible to all, with facilities and provisions designed to accommodate individuals with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and equal access.