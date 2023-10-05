Administrator’s Challenge Cup from November 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The UT Sports Department will host the week-long 19th edition of Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament from November 22. The championship will be conducted in the U-17 age group and like last year, the department has started the process of inviting the teams.

The matches are likely to be held at Sports Complex in Sectors 46, 42 and 7. Last year, as many as 25 teams from across the country were invited to participate in the event which was played at only two venues — Sectors 42 and 46.

In the last edition, the RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) drubbed the IYA, Manipur, 6-0. Meanwhile, the winner of this 19th edition will get a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh along with the trophy, while the runners-up will be given Rs 1 lakh prize money. The team finishing third will bag Rs 75,000.

#Football