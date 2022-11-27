 Administrator’s Cup: Both Chandigarh teams fail to qualify for semis : The Tribune India

Administrator’s Cup: Both Chandigarh teams fail to qualify for semis

A football match in progress at Sector 42 in Chandigarh. Vicky



Chandigarh, November 26

Both local teams — hosts Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) and Chandigarh Football Association — failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 18th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament.

In their last league matches, CFA lads played a goalless draw against Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur, whereas Chandigarh Football Association, represented majority

by a group of the CFA trainees, went down (1-7) against Sudeva Delhi Football Club.

As per the semis line-up, RoundGlass Punjab FC will face Sudeva Delhi Football Club and IYA, Manipur, will take on Zinc Football Academy on November 27 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

In the last phase of league matches, Muslim Football Club, Malerkotla, registered a (2-1) win over Football School of India, Mumbai. Gursharan Singh Gill put the Malerkotla team ahead in the 29th minute, while Praunay levelled the scores in the 44th minute. M Suhaib scored the winning goal in the 69th minute.

Dombivli Football and Sports Association, Maharashtra, played a (1-1) draw against United Punjab FC, Pathankot. Aarshdeep scored the opening goal for the Maharashtra side, while the Pathankot outfit managed to pull off the equaliser in the 56th minute.

Sudeva Delhi Football Club defeated Chandigarh Football Association (7-1). Malen (27th, 32nd), Sami (28th), Jacob (48th, 64th), Kai (52nd) and Keshav (69th) scored for the side. Gurbir Singh scored the only goal for the local team.

Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib, registered a (6-2) win over BR Ambedkar Football Academy, Nadia (West Bengal). Joseph Yorpen (9th, 25th, 78th), Akashdeep (21st), Aarshdeep (52nd) and Parwinder Singh (73rd) scored for the winning side. Ankam Chanda (74th) and Rajdeep Dass (80th) scored for the West Bengal team.

Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar, defeated MK Sambalpur Football Academy, Odisha, (12-0). Vicky (19th, 29th), Parvesh (54th, 58th), Irfan (63rd, 75th), Sajan (16th), Daksh (27th), Narayan (50th), Bishi (57th), Ranbir (61st) and Atul (70th) scored for the side.

IYA, Manipur, ousted MK Sporting, Kerala, (5-1). T Likson (48th, 85th), L Boynow (63rd), N Belot (76th) and K Thoi Thoi (88th) scored goals for the winning side. Nunewte (72nd) pulled off the only goal for the Kerala team. — TNS

Semi-finals to be played today

As per the semis line-up, RoundGlass Punjab FC will face Sudeva Delhi Football Club and IYA, Manipur, will take on Zinc Football Academy on November 27 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

