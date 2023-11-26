 Administrator's Cup: Football match turns battlefield : The Tribune India

  • Administrator's Cup: Football match turns battlefield

Administrator's Cup: Football match turns battlefield

City, Manipur teams come to blows 6 mins before final whistle; javelins, sticks, corner flags picked for self-defence

Administrator's Cup: Football match turns battlefield

Players of Manipur (white) and Chandigarh (blue) engaged in a fight. Tribune photos: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 25

Javelins, broomsticks and corner flags turned self-defence weapons during the 19th Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament, as players and coaches of the Chandigarh Football Association and the Ideal Youth’s Association Football Club (Manipur) indulged in a fight in full public view at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.

An armed player and a member of the Chandigarh support staff (yellow T-shirt) at the Sector 46 sports complex on Saturday.Tribune photos: Vicky

The Manipur outfit was leading the match by eight goals (9-1) and the fight between the players occurred over a foul just six minutes before the final whistle. The fight took an ugly turn, when players and coaches carried javelins, broomsticks and corner flags to threaten opponents. Within seconds, outsiders (in casual clothes) entered the field and the Manipur coach was caught manhandling the outsiders to save his players.

Manipur support staff member overpowers an outsider on the field.Tribune photos: Vicky

The players exchanged blows and abused openly in the presence of sports officials and match referees. The coaches were seen encouraging the fighting players instead of pacifying them.

Match Commissioner Rakesh Bakshi, who till recent time was the general secretary of the Chandigarh Football Association, remained unavailable (despite repeated attempts) for comments. However, in his report to the organisers (sports department), Bakshi admitted that after players indulged in a fight, those present at the substitution bench entered the field and thereafter, outsiders (local public) barged into the playing arena.

The match, which was not completed, was awarded to the Manipur team. However, both the teams failed to qualify further in the championship.

“The officials on duty controlled the situation, and it was decided to award the match to Manipur. Any disciplinary action on teams or individuals will be taken as per the match report by the Match Commissioner. We are putting our best effort to conduct this championship in a very professional manner,” said Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, UT.

BR Ambedkar Football Academy log win

Trailing by one goal, BR Ambedkar Football Academy (Nadia) recorded a 2-1 win over Namdhari Football Club, Ludhiana. Chandigarh Football Academy (juniors) also recorded a 2-1 win over Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. Football Academy, Assam. Sri Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib, recorded a 3-0 win over Sportto Soccer Club, Kerala, and Casa Academy, Barwani (Madhya Pradesh), defeated Malerkotla’s Muslim Club 2-1.

#Football #Manipur


