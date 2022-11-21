Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament kicks off today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 20

As many as 17 teams will participate in the Administrator’s Challenge Cup All-India Football Tournament, which will start tomorrow. The nine-day championship is being played after a gap of almost two years. A team from Jammu & Kashmir was debarred from the championship after its four players were found to be overage.

“We are happy to announce the comeback of this championship post Covid pandemic. A meeting of all participating teams and their coaches was conducted by the UT Sports Department today. The championship will be organised under the supervision of professionals and under the FIFA guidelines,” said Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, UT.

FC Imphal City, Manipur; Dombivli Football and Sports Association, Maharashtra; United Punjab FC, Pathankot; Sudeva Delhi Football Club; RoundGlass Football Club, Punjab; MK Sporting Club, Kerala; MM Football Club, Haryana; Dashmesh Martial Sports Academy, Sri Anandpur Sahib; BR Amebkar Football Academy, Nadia (West Bengal); IYA, Manipur; MK Sambalpur Football Academy, Odisha; Chandigarh Football Association; Kuljeet Football Academy, Amritsar; Muslim Football Academy, Malerkotla; Zinc Football Academy, Udaipur (Rajasthan); Football School of India, Mumbai; and hosts Chandigarh Football Academy will play in the championship.

“We have formed various teams to look after the players and for a smooth conduct of the championship. The matches will be played at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. This year, we have given special T-shirts to all participating players,” added Rayat.

Unlike its last edition, the championship is being conducted in the U-17 age group. The Administrator’s Cup is one of the oldest tournaments organised by the Sports Department and top clubs from across India participated in it. The tournament was played in the U-14 age group for the initial few years. However, it was later upgraded to the U-17 category.

Rs 2L booty for winning team

The winning team will take home a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, while the team finishing second will pocket Rs 1 lakh. The side claiming the third spot will get richer by Rs 75,000. Like previous years, all participants underwent an age determination test.

Manipur, Punjab to clash in opening tie

FC Imphal City, Manipur, will take on RoundGlass Football Club in the opening tie at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. One team has been debarred as four of its members were reportedly found to be overage by the age-verification committee.

#Football #jammu #kashmir