Administrator’s Police Medal for 21 from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 25
As many as 21 police personnel will be conferred with the Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished/meritorious services, on Republic Day.
Cops to be awarded for distinguished services include DSP Dilsher Chandel, DSP Harjit Kaur, Inspector Rajiv Kumar, Inspector Usha Rani and ASI Ranjit Singh, while those to be honoured for meritorious services are Inspector Gyan Singh, Inspector Harbans Singh, SI Karam Singh, SI Vijay Pal, SI Ajay Singh, SI Jagdev Kumar, ASI Balwan Chand, ASI Surjit Singh, ASI Gurdeep Singh, ASI Satnam Chand, ASI Narinder Singh, ASI Anoop Singh Negi, ASI Bir Singh, Head Constable (HC) Kamlesh Kaur, HC Ramesh Bhagat and HC Amarjeet Singh.
Meanwhile, DSP Sita Devi will be awarded with the President’ Police Medal for distinguished service, while SI Joginder Singh will get the President’ Police Medal for meritorious service.
The President of India has also approved the Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for gallantry to Prakash Singh Negi and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for meritorious service to Pushpinder Kumar, Sukhwinder Singh and K Parthasarathy.
Two to be feted for saving youth’s life
Mayank Sharma, a software engineer, and Major Jitesh Chadha will also get bravery award for saving the life of an 18 year old youth from drowning. The youth had allegedly tried to end life by jumping in Sukhna Lake. Mayank Sharma (32), employed with Infosys at IT Park, and his friend Major Jitesh Chadha (32), a resident of Panchkula, were jogging at the lake when they heard the youth crying for help. TNS
