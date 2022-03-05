Admission not arranged in UK varsity, institute told to refund fee, pay relief

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 4

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an institute to refund fee of Rs1,48,750 to a student after it failed to arrange admission at a university in the UK. The commission also ordered a relief of Rs25,000 for causing mental harassment and the agony to the student.

In the complaint filed before the commission, Pawandeep Kaur, a resident Jagraon, Ludhiana, stated that she had approached Study World, an institute in Sector 34-A, to pursue further studies aboard. The institute demanded Rs11 lakh for the entire process other than the bank balance required to be shown in the Embassy of the country concerned.

She stated the institute promised to arrange a study visa for the UK. The institute assured to get her admission in Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland, in a business management course of one year within the next four months. Pawandeep stated she deposited Rs10,000 for pursuing the file and Rs1,38,750 as the first-semester fees to be deposited with the university. She was asked to open a bank account and show a balance of Rs20 lakh prior to the interview. She said she borrowed hefty amount on loan at an interest of 6 per cent per annum

The complainant was asked to wait for the interview expected on December 18, 2019, via Skype. She said in an e-mail from the university concerned, she came to know that her name was not on the interview list.

Admitting the mistake, the institute then asked her to open a savings account in some other bank and they would apply for a seat in Kingston University in the January intake. Subsequently, the complainant again kept waiting, but received no reply from the university.

She said when the institute failed to give any satisfactory reply she requested them to refund the amount received from her, but to no avail.

The commission observed that despite notices, the institute failed to put in appearance and as a result, they were ordered to be proceeded against ex parte vide order dated September 27, 2021.

The commission held the institute guilty of deficiency of services and unfair trade practice. The institute was told to refund Rs1,48,750 with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from the respective dates of deposit till its actual realisation. Besides, it was ordered to pay Rs25,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment caused to the complainant and Rs7,000 as costs of litigation.

Respondent proceeded against ex parte