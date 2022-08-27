Admission process for Chandigarh colleges concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

The centralised process for admission to government and government-aided colleges of the city has been completed.

Now, the vacant seats in colleges will be filled by the institution at its own level. Colleges have generated their own Google form to take the willingness

of the applicants for admission against vacant seats. Only those applicants,

who have already applied on the online admission portal (www.dhechd.org.), are eligible.

Education Secretary Purva Garg reviewed the admission process of every college and procured the data of vacant seats from each college.

All information regarding vacant seats was available on the admission portal.

Meanwhile, Prof Lakhbir Singh (ADP-RUSA, phone number 9417184039) will be the nodal officer for redressal of grievances of students and coordination with Principals of the colleges.

#Google