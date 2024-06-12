Admission process likely to start in Chandigarh colleges tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 11

The UT Higher Education Department will start online application process for admission to all centralised and non-centralised courses in different colleges, likely from June 13.

The admissions for BBA (three years)/BBA (Hons) four years/BBA (Hons) with research, BCA (three years)/BCA (Hons) four years/ BCA (Hons) with research and BCom (three years)/BCom (Hons) four years/BCom (Hons) with research are likely to start from June 13 (1 pm).

Counselling schedule First online counselling (tentative) UT Pool: July 12 (10 am) General pool (outside UT): July 13 (10 am) Second online counselling UT Pool: July 18 (10 am) General pool (outside UT): July 19 (10 am)

The last date for online submission of admission forms for all centralised courses will be July 1 (5 pm), while the list of all eligible candidates will be displayed on July 2 (5 pm). The discrepancies can be reported till July 4 (5 pm) and the provisional list will be displayed on July 8 (5 pm). The list of allotment of colleges is set to be be displayed on July 10 (2 pm).

The admission in BBA/ BCA/ BCom will be carried at college level for seats left vacant after second online counselling from July 20 onwards. The students are required to register on www.dhe.chd.gov.in and follow a 19-step procedure. The admissions will be carried for 11 affiliated colleges, including Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, PGGC for Girls, Sector 11; PGGC-46 and 42; Government College for Commerce and Management, Sector 50; DAV College, Sector 10; GGDSD College, Sector 32; SGGS College, Sector 26; GGS College for Women, Sector 26, MCM DAV College, Sector 36 and Dev Samaj College, Sector 45.

The details of the course-wise and college-wise vacant seats are likely to be notified on the department website on July 15 (5pm). The prospectus is likely to be released officially tomorrow.

