Chandigarh Admn expedites process to shift Sector 26 market

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

The UT Administration has expedited the process to shift the Grain, Fruit and Vegetable Market from Sector 26 to Sector 39 here.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today reviewed the progress of setting up of New Grain, Fruit & Vegetable Market in Sector 39. Vinod Kavle, Secretary Agriculture, Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Agricultural Marketing Board, Chief Engineer, Chief Architect and other officials were present.

The Deputy Commissioner shared the details about the auctioning of 92 SCO sites in new mandi, Sector 39.

He said the layout plan of the New Grain Market was being revised after discussions with the Chief Architect, NABSCON and stakeholders. The Agricultural Marketing Board will submit the plans to the Chief Administrator for approval within two weeks.

It was informed that the auction of the available sites in the new mandi will be held in mid-May. The auction platform for grains in the new mandi was to be constructed soon for smooth shifting of the grain market from Sector 26 to 39.

The Adviser directed the Engineering Department and the Architect Department to complete the work assigned to them in a time-bound manner so that the auction of SCOs in the new mandi be conducted next month.

The Deputy Commissioner said the process for the allotment of shops at the new mandi would be completed within two months. The reserve price for the auction of 92 shop-cum-office (SCO) sites at the new market in Sector 39 would be finalised soon, he said.

An official of the Chandigarh State Agricultural Marketing Board said the auction for allotment would be held on a freehold basis of the SCO site measuring 120 square yards each.

The official said the auction would be held as per the terms and conditions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007. First preference will be given to the existing licensees of the Sector 26 market, said the official, adding that of nearly 170 licensees there, 30 are dealing in grain and the rest in fruit and vegetables. The reserve price would be calculated on the basis of the collector rate of SCOs in Sector 38.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, in December last year, gave approval to the auction of 92 SCOs on a freehold basis at the new market under the Chandigarh Estate Rules. The issue of shifting the present market from Sector 26 to Sector 39 has been pending since long. A piece of land measuring 75 acres was acquired in 1990 and the site was allotted for the second market in Sector 39 in 2002.

After the allotment of shops in the new market, the Sector 26 market will be de-notified in a phased manner. After completing the auction process, the market is expected to be shifted by April, said the official.

An official said the shifting was delayed as the UT Administration was waiting for permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to adopt the process for the allotment of space at the new site.

The Administration had requested the MHA vide a letter dated May 5, 2021, followed by reminders to grant permission for adopting the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Sale and Transfer of Plots) Rules, 1961, for disposing of the sites at Sector 39. In the absence of the MHA nod, the UT decided to allot the new sites under the Estate Rules.

Brij Mohan, president, Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, Sector 26, said they would oppose the auction of the sites under the Estate Rules, 2007. He said the Administration should allot the sites according to the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Sale and Transfer of Plots) Rules, 1961.

‘Complete work in time-bound manner’

UT Adviser Dharam Pal directed the Engineering Department and the Architecture Department to complete the work assigned to them in a time-bound manner so that the auction of SCOs in the new mandi be conducted next month.