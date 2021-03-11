Admn gears up to combat disease

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

After the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the UT Department of Animal

Husbandry has geared up to handle any eventuality and outbreak of the fatal disease in villages under its jurisdiction.

Palika Arora, Director, Animal Husbandry, said to combat the disease, an advisory had been issued to all livestock owners as well as the MOH, Municipal Corporation (MC), for taking all preventive measures in villages and MC gaushalas.

She said the department had constituted three rapid response teams headed by veterinary officers for round-the-clock surveillance. “A door-to-door campaign has been launched to make livestock owners aware of the disease and to take preventive measures such as control of animal movement, restriction with affected animals, maintaining hygiene, etc,” she added.

Arora advised livestock owners to report to the nearest veterinary hospital immediately in case of unusual mortality and sickness in cattle. She said samples of infected animals collected by rapid response teams from different villages were sent to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Jalandhar for confirmation of the disease.