Admn launches LSD vaccination campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The UT Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries launched a vaccination campaign to prevent lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle from Khuda Lahora village.

Hari Kallikat, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, said the campaign would be carried out till November 30 to vaccinate all healthy cattle and buffaloes in villages and gaushalas of the UT free of cost as per the guidelines of the Union Government.

Dr Vishal Dhawan, nodal officer of the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) Scheme, revealed vaccination would be carried out through veterinary institutions consisting of four government veterinary hospitals and nine sub centres in villages.

#Lumpy Skin Disease