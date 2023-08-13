Admn on edge as district logs 41 fresh dengue cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 12

The district has logged 41 fresh dengue cases, out of which 33 were reported from urban areas while eight were detected in rural areas, prompting the Mohali administration to step up efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today held a meeting to review the current situation in the district.

Jain stressed the need to continue to err on the side of caution. She said it is high time that fumigation and fogging activities be intensified. She stressed the need to educate residents about draining stagnant water out of their flower pots, trays, refrigerators, etc. She directed additional deputy commissioners (ADCs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), executive officers (Eos), block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) and senior medical officers (SMOs) to perform dry day activities every Friday to sensitise residents about the disease. She expressed concern about the recent surge in cases.

In the urban pockets, Kharar reported 17 cases, while Mohali logged 11 cases this month. Zirakpur has reported three cases, while two cases have been reported from Dera Bassi so far. In the rural belt, Gharuan has registered six cases, and Boothgarh and Gholumajra have logged one case each.

