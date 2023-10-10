Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 9

To address the increasing traffic chaos around the Sukhna Lake caused by a massive influx of visitors to the Rock Garden, the Bird Park and the lake at weekends, the Transport Department has planned to introduce the shuttle bus service from the designated parking sites to these closely located tourist spots. Though the area witnesses a heavy traffic on all week days, the problem aggravates during weekends.

An official of the department said there was a lot of parking problem at Sukhna Lake at weekends. A plan was being prepared in coordination with the Police Department, which is preparing a list of vacant parking places in the city. On Saturdays and Sundays, parking near the UT Secretariat and other government buildings near the lake remained vacant. People could park their vehicles at these designated places and the shuttle bus service would ferry them to the Sukhna Lake without any trouble. Also, there were no long queues of vehicles at the lake at weekends.

He said they were ready to introduce the shuttle bus service, but waiting for the police to identify pick and drop points.

Recently, the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC) had turned down the proposal of the UT Administration to construct a multi-level parking in front of the Sukhna Lake.

The proposal was placed before the committee during a meeting held here on September 14. During discussions, the SSP (Traffic) apprised the committee that there was a proposal to convert the existing parking lot in front of the Lake Club into a multi-level underground parking with two basements and the ground floor.

The committee was informed that the parking, which is reserved for members of the Lake Club, could be converted into a public facility to ease the rush at weekends. Expressing concern, a member of the committee stated that the adjacent Lake Club building was so carefully planned by Le Corbusier at a lower level, so that the view of the lake from Uttar Marg was not hindered.

