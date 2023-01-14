Admn plans to take Chandigarh Transport Undertaking intelligent transport system to Mohali, Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 13

The UT Administration has planned to integrate the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) with Punjab and Haryana for the ease and safety of passengers.

The issue was raised by the UT Administration during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council, which was attended by UT Adviser Dharam Pal on behalf of the Chandigarh Administration, at Mohali yesterday.

Commuters’ Benefits under system Live tracking of buses en route

Expected time of arrival/departure at terminals, bus queue shelters and at commuter locations

Journey planner

Bus route and schedule

Grievance redressal management system

In-bus CCTV cameras

In the meeting, it has also been decided to form a committee for better transport service in the tricity.

With the launch of the ITS in August 2021, commuters in the city are able to get real-time information on movement of buses and timings of their arrival and departure. The project has been implemented on 358 CTU buses running on 59 routes in the tricity.

A state-of-the-art command control centre to monitor the city bus operations in real time and a smart card under the ITS were launched in August 2021.

The control centre was constructed at the ISBT-43. Smart cards can be used by commuters for e-ticketing as well as concessional travel. Commuter can recharge/top up their smart cards from customer service points at the ISBT-17 and the ISBT-43, e-Sampark centres, ‘trycityBus’ (a mobile application) and web portal ‘https://ctuportal.amnex.com’.

Under the ITS, commuters are able to live-track buses en route. The expected time of arrival/departure is displayed at terminals, bus queue shelters and at commuter locations through mobile app/web. Commuters can also use a journey planner through the mobile app, which also displays bus route and schedule.

A grievance redressal management system is inbuilt in the app. Live feed of the in-bus CCTV cameras for improving the safety of commuters is also part of the ITS system.

Some security features have also been introduced in buses. There are four cameras inside each bus to monitor the behaviour of the crew and passengers. For security of the passengers, particularly women commuters, a panic button is provided for emergency.

Passenger information display screens have been installed at both the ISBTs, the railway station and 37 bus queue shelters.

#Mohali