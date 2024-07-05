Chandigarh Administration repatriates HCS officer Sanyam Garg to parent state

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The UT Administration today repatriated Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer Sanyam Garg, who was holding charge of the SDM (Central) and Assistant Estate Officer-I, to his parent state. He had joined the Administration on deputation in August 2022.

According to an order issued by UT Adviser Rajeev Verma, Sanyam Garg, HCS officer, is hereby repatriated to his parent state of Haryana from Chandigarh Administration with immediate effect. The charge of SDM (Central) has been assigned to Naveen, an officer of DANICS cadre.

Naveen has also been given the charge of Assistant Estate Officer-I and Director (Museum and Art Gallery), apart from Director (Agriculture) and Agriculture Census Commissioner.

HCS officer Pradhuman Singh has been given the charge of Director Tourism apart from Additional Director of the Government Medical College and Hospital, in addition to his own duties. PCS officer and SDM (East) Nitish Singla has been given the additional charge of Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

PCS officer Paviter Singh has been given additional charge of Joint Secretary (food and supplies and consumer affairs and legal metrology) apart from Administrator (Market Committee).

