Admn restricts entry of heavy vehicles in Kalka-Pinjore area

Panchkula, January 4
The police have banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the Kalka and Pinjore areas due to traffic congestion. Police officials said that the city has been facing traffic snarl-ups due to the influx of heavy vehicles during the day. As a result, DCP Sumer Pratap Singh has banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the Kalka and Pinjore areas from 8 am to 8 pm for the next two months.
State transport buses, vehicles belonging to cooperative societies and Food and Civil Supplies Department and other government offices have been exempted.
