Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Councillors of all three parties today unitedly protested against the UT Administration for not giving “due importance” to the Mayor during the inauguration of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre on May 8.

The councillors expressed resentment over Mayor Anup Gupta being made to stand behind while all officers sat on chairs during a group picture at the event.

They said the administrative officials, including UT Adviser Dharam Pal, and MP Kirron Kher were sitting along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. Besides, Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and police officials were seated, while the Mayor had to stand behind them.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “It is disrespect towards the Mayor, we will not tolerate it. The House expresses resentment against the UT Administration.”

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “As per the constitution, the Mayor should be given respect equal to the UT Administrator. The MC will not invite officials of the UT Administration in future inaugural events as they did not show respect to the first citizen.”