Adopt DSR technique, Mohali DC appeals to farmers

Mohali, June 20

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain today led an awareness camp to sensitise the farmers to direct seeding of rice (DSR) and encourage them to use the technique to save natural resources of water.

She drove a tractor and tried her hands at direct sowing at Jawaharpur village.

The DC said the government has announced to give an incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre so that maximum number of farmers would be inspired to adopt the DSR technique. She added that the traditional and existing technique of transplanting seedlings is not good for soil health and consumes more water, resulting in depleting water table. “By promoting the DSR technique, one can save the underground water, environment, health of the soil and power used to operate the tubewells. This technique also helps in saving manpower,” she said.

While encouraging the farmers to adopt the technique, the DC said it will increase the fertility of the land and result in a higher yield of the crop. She said around 75,000 acres of agriculture land is under paddy in the district. She added that in the previous year, around 1,750 acres of land was brought under direct sowing. If this area is doubled, the soil health can be improved and money can be saved.

Chief Agriculture Officer Gurbachan Singh said the conventional way of sowing paddy has created a hard cement-like layer in the field, called the sodium layer. The hard layer does not allow rain and irrigation water (recharging of water) to go down, due to which, the ground water is continuously depleting. Apart from that, the water used for irrigation turns into dangerous gases, which further pollute the climate after evaporation.