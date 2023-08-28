Adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support: UT adviser to stakeholders

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

“To make Chandigarh TB free by 2024” a meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of Adviser to Administrator, Chandigarh Administration. Brief overview of National TB Elimination Programme was discussed with special focus on High-Risk areas.

This was the second meeting with all the stakeholders from Health department namely Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society, NVHCP, AYUSH, Malaria, ICDS, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram etc. Departments from the administration such as IMA, Social Welfare, Drug Controllers, Education, Higher Education, Medical Colleges, Food Safety etc also participated.

The meeting was also marked with presence from various NGOs across the UT such as Rotary and its various branches, Tera hi Tera, Chandigarh Welfare Trust, Lions Club Chandigarh etc.

A clarion call has been made by Adviser to the Administrator everyone present in person and spirit to contribute to the mammoth but definitely possible task of making a TB Free Chandigarh.

Dharam Pal told stakeholders to adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support. A holistic approach will be followed in identification, treatment and management of TB patients and their families. It has been proposed to screen all the employees of all food outlets of Chandigarh for Tuberculosis for early identification of patients and for preventing the spread of infection among others.

A mobile diagnostic van maybe used for this purpose after proper mapping of the establishments.

A lot of other important decisions have been taken in this meeting which will go a long way in achieving the target of TB elimination in Chandigarh. We would be able to provide an air free of TB bacteria to all our future generations to come.

He has assured support to the program from the state at all possible levels which includes diagnostic, community engagement, treatment services, and social support to all diagnosed TB patients and their families. He has also expressed the need for support from medical and pediatric associations, NGOs, other departments from health and administration so as to make this program a roaring success.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, every stakeholder came forward and ensure to support TB patients and their families and help the Government in achieving the target of TB Elimination by 2024 positively.

During the meeting, Dr. Suman Singh, MD- NHM cum DHS, Chandigarh, Dr. Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal GMCH-32, Chandigarh, Dr. V.K. Nagpal, Medical Superintendent-GMSH-16, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, State TB Officer, Dr. Pooja Kapoor, WHO Consultant, were also present.