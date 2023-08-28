 Adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support: UT adviser to stakeholders : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support: UT adviser to stakeholders

Adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support: UT adviser to stakeholders

The meeting was also marked with presence from various NGOs across the UT such as Rotary and its various branches, Tera hi Tera, Chandigarh Welfare Trust, Lions Club Chandigarh etc.

Adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support: UT adviser to stakeholders

A clarion call has been made by Adviser to the Administrator everyone present in person and spirit to contribute to the mammoth but definitely possible task of making a TB Free Chandigarh.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

“To make Chandigarh TB free by 2024” a meeting was convened today under the chairmanship of Adviser to Administrator, Chandigarh Administration. Brief overview of National TB Elimination Programme was discussed with special focus on High-Risk areas.

This was the second meeting with all the stakeholders from Health department namely Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society, NVHCP, AYUSH, Malaria, ICDS, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram etc. Departments from the administration such as IMA, Social Welfare, Drug Controllers, Education, Higher Education, Medical Colleges, Food Safety etc also participated.

The meeting was also marked with presence from various NGOs across the UT such as Rotary and its various branches, Tera hi Tera, Chandigarh Welfare Trust, Lions Club Chandigarh etc.

A clarion call has been made by Adviser to the Administrator everyone present in person and spirit to contribute to the mammoth but definitely possible task of making a TB Free Chandigarh.

Dharam Pal told stakeholders to adopt various areas of Chandigarh for TB screening, awareness and nutritional support. A holistic approach will be followed in identification, treatment and management of TB patients and their families. It has been proposed to screen all the employees of all food outlets of Chandigarh for Tuberculosis for early identification of patients and for preventing the spread of infection among others.

A mobile diagnostic van maybe used for this purpose after proper mapping of the establishments.

A lot of other important decisions have been taken in this meeting which will go a long way in achieving the target of TB elimination in Chandigarh. We would be able to provide an air free of TB bacteria to all our future generations to come.

He has assured support to the program from the state at all possible levels which includes diagnostic, community engagement, treatment services, and social support to all diagnosed TB patients and their families. He has also expressed the need for support from medical and pediatric associations, NGOs, other departments from health and administration so as to make this program a roaring success.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, every stakeholder came forward and ensure to support TB patients and their families and help the Government in achieving the target of TB Elimination by 2024 positively.

During the meeting, Dr. Suman Singh, MD- NHM cum DHS, Chandigarh, Dr. Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal GMCH-32, Chandigarh, Dr. V.K. Nagpal, Medical Superintendent-GMSH-16, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, State TB Officer, Dr. Pooja Kapoor, WHO Consultant, were also present.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK: Indian-origin women given radioactive chapatis in 1969 medical trial

2
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

3
Musings

The train going home

4
Nation

Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm

5
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

6
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

7
Diaspora

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

8
Jalandhar

Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to go up from September 1

9
Haryana

Miscreants paste evacuation posters in Gurugram slum area

10
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

PM Modi, Russian President Putin discuss bilateral ties, BRICS in phone call

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

Russia to be represented by Foreign Minister | Modi discusse...

Geetika Srivastava to be India’s first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

Geetika Srivastava to be India’s first woman chargé d’affaires in Pakistan

Since 2919, there has been no full-time high commissioner in...

Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh weras a deserted look; heavy security deployed

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...

Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan rover comes across big crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

‘Race against time as focus is to make the rover cover as mu...

ISRO’s solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency

ISRO's solar mission Aditya-L1 to be launched on September 2, says space agency

It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for obse...


Cities

View All

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

Several MC departments yet to meet recovery targets

Garbage lifting stalled in city as compactor vehicles lying defunct

Birthday party row: Family members of suspects booked with gangster seek justice, impartial probe

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO reviews preparations for Rakhar Punya mela in Baba Bakala

1,807 medallists to get ~6 cr cash prizes

1,807 Punjab medallists to get Rs 6 cr cash prizes

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

The Tribune impact: To free Chandigarh parks of encroachments, teams formed; survey from today

Chandigarh: Amid feasibility concerns, 2nd green corridor work allotted

2 boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi government school, opposition demands Atishi’s resignation

2 boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi government school, opposition demands Atishi’s resignation

G20 Summit: 6.75 lakh flower pots to adorn Delhi roads

CBI books ED assistant director in Rs 5 crore bribery ring related to Delhi excise policy case

Delhi BJP, AAP in war of words over G20 makeover funding

High Court takes cognisance of minor’s sexual assault by suspended Delhi Government officer

Domestic flights from Punjab’s Adampur airport to resume soon: CM Mann

Domestic flights from Punjab’s Adampur airport to resume soon: CM Mann

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar district

Two labourers buried alive as roof collapses in Phillaur

1 held for firing at club, firearms seized in Jalandhar

Pathankot land scam: Officials behind transfer of land in 2011 under lens

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ludhiana sans basic medicines; patients hit

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

Ward Watch Ward No 25: Ludhiana Civic body fails to check sewage woes at Ganpati Vihar, other areas

890-gm heroin seized in Ludhiana, 4 held

Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

Police nab scrap dealer for storing bio-medical waste

Punjab farmers oppose new hunting rules

Bribery allegations against Rajpura tehsildar: SDM finds video misleading

Student’s body recovered from Bhakra canal