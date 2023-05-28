Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

With a fresh notification of the UT Administration, adopting a child has now become easier than before in the city.

The administration has notified the Chandigarh Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Amendment Rules 2023. The notification has simplified and strengthened the procedure of child adoption by vesting the powers in the District Magistrate for issuing of orders in cases of in-country/inter-country/relative/step parent adoption in order to ensure a speedy disposal of cases.

The amendments have been made subsequent to the notification of rules by the Central Government on September 1, 2022. The provisions laid under the Amended Rules 2022 have been adopted by the UT Administration.

Previously, the adoption orders were passed by the District Court as per the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Model Rules 2016.

The amended rules also empower the District Magistrate, along with the Additional Deputy Magistrate, to monitor the functioning of agencies under the Act such as the Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board and the Special Juvenile Police Unit. The monitoring will ensure that all agencies are adhering to the norms laid under the Act, subsequently preventing any kind of violation of its provisions.

Another significant amendment to the rules envisages immediate investigation by the police (Rule 55 A & 57 A) in cases where the child is being used for begging and labour before registration of an FIR.

In addition to the above-mentioned amendments, any affected child or anyone connected with the kid may file a grievance arising out of the functioning of the Child Welfare Committee before the District Magistrate.

Juvenile Justice Care is an Act to consolidate and amend the law relating to children alleged and found to be in conflict with the law and children in need of care and protection by catering to their basic needs through proper care, protection, development, treatment and social re-integration by adopting a child-friendly approach in the adjudication.