Ads flouting norms to invite strict action: Panchkula DEO tells parties

Panchkula, May 15

District Election Officer Dr Yash Garg said stringent action would be taken against the parties or individuals who print advertisement material against the rules issued by the Election Commission.

The DEO instructed printing press operators across the district not to publish election-related campaign material without proper checks. He said printing election-related pamphlets and posters without the name of the printer and publisher during elections is a violation of Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Keep account of expenditure The Election Commission of India has set a limit on the expenditure for General Election candidates. So it is necessary that the expenditure on their pamphlets and posters that are printed also be accounted for. —Yash Garg, Panchkula DEO

He said the printing press operators need to print the names of printers and publishers on every advertisement material. He said, “The Election Commission of India has set a limit on the expenditure for General Election candidates. So it is necessary that the expenditure of their pamphlets and posters that are printed also be accounted for.”

He added that pamphlets and posters related to elections should be printed only when the person printing the material gives two witnesses along with an affidavit. He said after printing, a copy of the posters needs to be sent to the District Magistrate and another one to the Chief Electoral Officer in the state. He said relevant data such as the number of such posters and total expenditure, among others, need to be mentioned with the copies.

