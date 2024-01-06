Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGI all set for April opening

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, January 5

In a significant stride towards advanced healthcare infrastructure, state-of-the-art Advanced Neurosciences Centre at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is nearing completion. The centre, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 495.31 crore, is set to be commissioned by April.

Cutting-edge OT facilities The centre will have 300 general ward beds, a cutting-edge operating theatre (OT) complex with 10 modular OTs and intensive care units (ICUs) and 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds. The facility will also accommodate 30 private ward patients and offer parking space for 232 cars.

The centre will have 300 general ward beds, a cutting-edge operating theatre (OT) complex with 10 modular OTs and intensive care units (ICUs) and 10 high dependency unit (HDU) beds. The facility will also accommodate 30 private ward patients and offer parking space for 232 cars.

It is strategically designed to cater to a spectrum of subspecialties, including cerebrovascular surgery, skull base surgery and spinal functional neurosurgery. With a dedicated “brain suite”, the centre is aimed at eliminating the need for patients requiring this specialised facility to seek treatment abroad.

It is not just limited to surgical interventions but also extends its expertise to address a wide range of neurological disorders such as stroke, immunological disorders, tropical neurology, neuro-muscular division and neurodegenerative disorders. In addition to its clinical focus, the centre is committed to fostering ground-breaking research in the field of neurosciences. Equipped with a state-of-the-art infrastructure, it aspires to unravel the complexities of central nervous system diseases, contributing to scientific advancements and medical breakthroughs.

The environmentally conscious design of the centre reflects its commitment to sustainability, targeting a 5-star GRIHA rating for a green building. As the construction work reaches its final stages, the centre is poised to redefine neurological healthcare in the region, offering timely, affordable and advanced treatment options.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh