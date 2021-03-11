Adviser flags off 'Cycle for Unity'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today flagged off the Cycle for Unity from Rose Garden in Sector 16. The event was organised by the Sports Department to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations as India completes 75 years of Independence.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, DGP Praveer Ranjan, sports secretary SS Gill and other

UT officials attended the event. The Adviser pedalled for 25 kms with 150 cyclists of Misha Brar’s Cyclegarh team.