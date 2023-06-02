Adviser launches work on UT’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

UT Adviser Dharam Pal today performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the 1st non-motorised transport (NMT) green corridor of the city.

The 8-km corridor with lighting facility will connect the Capitol Complex to Sector 56 and run along N-Choe from north to south of the city. The work will be completed in nine months.

The NMT green corridor aims at providing sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation, while creating a safer and more accessible environment for pedestrians and cyclists. The project is a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and improving the overall quality of life for city residents by designating a specific route exclusively for non-motorised transport.

A total of 11 NMT green corridors are proposed to be constructed connecting northern and southern parts of the city.

The site survey/feasibility report of the second NMT green corridor will be done jointly by the Department of Urban Planning and Engineering Department, UT. The tender for its construction is likely to be invited in July and the work may start in August this year.

The construction of the NMT corridor was started with planting of a tree by the Adviser. Mayor Anup Gupta and other UT officials were present on the occasion.

The Adviser also inspected the existing sports facilities at the Sector 42 Sports Complex and directed the department to upgrade facilities so that international and national tournaments can be held there.