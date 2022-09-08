Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal lays stone of additional block at GRIID

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

UT Adviser Dharam Pal laid the foundation stone of an additional block at the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID) in Sector 31 here today.

The GRIID building is situated on a land measuring 6.05 acres in Sector 31 and the additional block will have a ground floor and two upper floors. The building will be completed within one year with a cost of Rs 6.94 crore.

The building has the provision for a yoga hall, an exhibition hall, a retiring room and ramps at the ground floor, an office, a superintendent room, a coordinator room and an accountant room at the first floor and a dining hall, a kitchen, a pantry, a store and ramps at the second floor.

The Adviser also released a 149-page accessibility audit report of persons with disabilities in Chandigarh as done by GRIID towards making Chandigarh a universally accessed/disabled-friendly city on the world map. The report was prepared by a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the then Secretary of Medical Education and Research Arun Kumar Gupta.

He also visited various vocational sections and co-curricular activity classes such as paper recycling unit, cutting and tailoring unit, masala grinding, sanitary napkins, autism, art and craft section, yoga and sports in GRIID special school.

He interacted with special educators, yoga therapists, sports teachers and vocational instructors to know about the activities taught to students having intellectual disability and associated conditions. He appreciated the work of teachers as he saw students involved in various activities such as doing yoga, playing games and learning vocational and academic skills.