Adviser tells dept heads to enhance usage of IT

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

To speed up work, the UT Administration has asked the departments to enhance the usage of Information Technology (IT).

During a meeting chaired by UT Adviser Rajeev Verma, Ramesh Kumar Gupta, State Information Officer, National Informatics Centre, Chandigarh, briefed officials about the recent portals/applications developed by the centre for various departments.

Property/asset management system for Estate Office: It is a comprehensive solution to simplify property-related services offered by the Estate Office such as transfer of property, obtaining NOC, NDC, permission to mortgage and other major services offered online to residents. The system promotes a more efficient and paperless workflow. Pendency in the citizen applications is also monitored through the dashboard. The application is integrated with

various external applications like CCMS and asset management.

Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Secretary Estates, said the Asset Management System also kept the records of vacant property with all details which can be used for future planning purpose.

Audit Management System: This digitised system has been designed to centralise all information related to audit paras at one place. Till now, the para made by the AG office were decentralised as each department was maintaining its own record of the external auditing of the accounts and office procedure executed by the Auditor General’s office on a yearly basis.

Chandigarh Utilities Map: It provides major support in governance by embedding GIS in all aspects of decision making, bringing transparency and geo-spatial information support in decision-making. The GIS-based portal will enable a sound process of monitoring development and identifying “gaps in development, planning, management and decision making”. Making GIS data available at all levels helps bringing accountability and responsibility

in governance.

The UT Adviser directed all department heads to optimally utilise these applications in routine departmental works and monitor the progress through the portals developed by the NIC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.