Adviser unveils KM Munshi's bust

Chandigarh, October 19
A bust of Kulpati KM Munshi, the founder of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, was unveiled at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, on Thursday. The unveiling was done by UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
Among those present on the occasion were RK Saboo, chairman, BVB, Chandigarh Kendra, Jagesh Khaitan, vice-chairman, and Madhukar Malhotra, secretary.
A photo exhibition on the life and times of the stalwart, titled “Legacy Unveiled: Munshiji through the Lens” was also inaugurated. The display provided a glimpse into various facets of KM Munshi. Speaking on the occasion, Dharam Pal commended the BVB management committee for its commitment towards honouring great Indian leaders. He emphasised the importance of education in shaping the future of the nation and exhorted the students and staff of the school to emulate the ideals of Munshiji, who was a champion of education and social justice.
