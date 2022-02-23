Advisory Council’s tenure extended for another six months

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting was held today under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, Dharam Pal, UT Adviser, Sarabjit Kaur, Mayor, members of the council, and senior officials of the Administration.

The Administrator appreciated the role of the members of the council in putting forth the issues affecting the lives of people and resolving them in the best interest of the city.

The members of the 10 standing committees of the Advisory Council i.e., Education, Urban Infrastructure & Planning for the City committee, Environment, Health, Art Tourism, Culture and Heritage, Law and Order, Sports, Social Welfare, Transportation and Environment voiced the issues before the chair.

Considering the importance of the pending issues, the Administrator extended the tenure of the existing Advisory Council for another six months.

The council raised the issue of improving the overall infrastructure in schools, which also included recruitment of teachers. The Administrator emphasised the need for recruiting the teachers only on a merit basis.

Purohit desired the Education Department to chalk out a plan with the Resident Welfare Associations to use the school playgrounds of each sector after school hours for children. The committee on sports also told the council that the draft sports policy would also be prepared and submitted in the next 2-3 months.

The members appreciated the move of Chandigarh Administration to initiate the auction of commercial properties from leasehold to freehold. The Administrator assured that the issue pertaining to the properties already auctioned to various stakeholders on leasehold would also be resolved soon after deliberations with the Ministry of Home Affairs.