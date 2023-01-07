Advocate Anil Mehta appointed as special counsel to represent ED in Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Advocate Anil Mehta has been appointed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice as special counsel to represent the Directorate of Enforcement before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He has also been as appointed as Special Public Prosecutor to appear before Special Court (PMLA) in Chandigarh.

Mehta, currently representing the Union Territory of Chandigarh as its senior standing counsel, has been empanelled for three years.

Mehta is an alumnus of the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, and represents government organisations such as NHAI, FCI, Central University, Haryana, and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In 2014, he was appointed deputy advocate-general of Haryana and joined Chandigarh Administration as additional standing counsel in 2018

During his tenure as additional standing counsel, Mehta appeared before the High Court in various important matters such as apartment matter, minority status of schools and Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections to name a few.