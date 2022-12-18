Advocate GBS Dhillon head of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association

Chandigarh, December 17
Advocate GBS Dhillon won the election to the post of president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association by a margin of 548 votes.
Elected for the second time, Dhillon secured 1,501 votes out of 3,052 polled, defeating his nearest contender and outgoing president Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), who secured 953 votes.
The other contenders for the post, Surjit Singh Swaich and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, secured 496 and 28 votes, respectively.
For the post of honorary secretary of the association, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia secured 1,498 votes, defeating Swaran Singh Tiwana by 163 votes. For the post of treasurer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, Baljeet Beniwal secured 1,579 votes defeating Sunny Namdev and Sandeep Saini, who secured 1,156 and 448 votes, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...