Advocate GBS Dhillon head of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Advocate GBS Dhillon won the election to the post of president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association by a margin of 548 votes.

Elected for the second time, Dhillon secured 1,501 votes out of 3,052 polled, defeating his nearest contender and outgoing president Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), who secured 953 votes.

The other contenders for the post, Surjit Singh Swaich and Chouhan Satvinder Singh Sisodia, secured 496 and 28 votes, respectively.

For the post of honorary secretary of the association, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia secured 1,498 votes, defeating Swaran Singh Tiwana by 163 votes. For the post of treasurer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, Baljeet Beniwal secured 1,579 votes defeating Sunny Namdev and Sandeep Saini, who secured 1,156 and 448 votes, respectively.