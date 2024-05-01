AEC chief discusses atomic energy’s role in development

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

In a series of events celebrating the birth centenary year of Prof HS Hans, the Department of Physics, Panjab University, has organised a special lecture, where renowned physicist AK Mohanty deliberated on the role of atomic energy in various domains such as national security, health, energy production, agriculture sector and, food processing & preservation.

Mohanty, who is the chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of Department of Atomic Energy, delivered the lecture on “Atoms in the Service of the Nation”. The event was attended by more than 200 participants.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh