AEC chief discusses atomic energy’s role in development

Chandigarh, April 30
In a series of events celebrating the birth centenary year of Prof HS Hans, the Department of Physics, Panjab University, has organised a special lecture, where renowned physicist AK Mohanty deliberated on the role of atomic energy in various domains such as national security, health, energy production, agriculture sector and, food processing & preservation.
Mohanty, who is the chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and secretary of Department of Atomic Energy, delivered the lecture on “Atoms in the Service of the Nation”. The event was attended by more than 200 participants.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...