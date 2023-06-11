Aerocity STP deadline shifted by month, to be ready by July 31

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today stated that the work of constructing a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 10 MLD capacity at Aerocity will be completed by July 31 this year.

Facility to help save groundwater To reduce dependence on groundwater and make available tertiary water for non-potable activities such as washing, flushing, construction etc, GMADA is executing the works of upgrading existing STPs and constructing new plants in the city.

The deadline has been shifted by almost a month. On September 12 last year, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora had announced that the project should meet its June 2023 deadline. The work of design and construction of 15 MLD capacity main pumping station and 5 MLD capacity tertiary treatment plant was also being carried out at Aerocity.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the STP at Sector 83 is being upgraded from 10 MGD to 15 MGD. The work had reached the halfway stage and was expected to be completed by the end of this year, said GMADA officials.

To review the status of these projects, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today inspected the site of the STP in Sector 83 where the work of upgradation of the plant is underway. The engineering team apprised the Chief Administrator that to treat the sewage water originating from Sectors 53-82, a STP of 10 MGD capacity was already in place in Sector 83, but considering future needs, it was being upgraded.

Engineering wing officials informed that the work was likely to be completed by the end of this year following which tertiary treated water would be available to the city residents for flushing, washing floors and watering lawns. The Chief Administrator asked the engineering wing to meet the deadline of the project.

Gupta also paid visit to Aerocity where the works of design and construction of 15 MLD capacity main pumping station, 10 MLD capacity STP and 5 MLD capacity tertiary treatment plant were being executed. The engineering wing told the Chief Administrator that after completion of construction of the STP, Aerocity residents would be able to use tertiary treated water for construction, washing of vehicles and gardening purposes, which would reduce dependence on groundwater.