 Aerocity STP deadline shifted by month, to be ready by July 31 : The Tribune India

Aerocity STP deadline shifted by month, to be ready by July 31

GMADA Chief Administrator reviews tertiary treated water projects

Aerocity STP deadline shifted by month, to be ready by July 31

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta during his visit to the STP at Aerocity in Mohali.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today stated that the work of constructing a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 10 MLD capacity at Aerocity will be completed by July 31 this year.

Facility to help save groundwater

To reduce dependence on groundwater and make available tertiary water for

non-potable activities such as washing, flushing, construction etc, GMADA is executing the works of upgrading existing STPs and constructing new plants in the city.

The deadline has been shifted by almost a month. On September 12 last year, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora had announced that the project should meet its June 2023 deadline. The work of design and construction of 15 MLD capacity main pumping station and 5 MLD capacity tertiary treatment plant was also being carried out at Aerocity.

Meanwhile, the capacity of the STP at Sector 83 is being upgraded from 10 MGD to 15 MGD. The work had reached the halfway stage and was expected to be completed by the end of this year, said GMADA officials.

To reduce dependence on groundwater and make available tertiary water for non-potable activities such as washing, flushing, construction, etc, GMADA is executing the works of upgrading existing STPs and construction new plants in the city.

To review the status of these projects, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today inspected the site of the STP in Sector 83 where the work of upgradation of the plant is underway. The engineering team apprised the Chief Administrator that to treat the sewage water originating from Sectors 53-82, a STP of 10 MGD capacity was already in place in Sector 83, but considering future needs, it was being upgraded.

Engineering wing officials informed that the work was likely to be completed by the end of this year following which tertiary treated water would be available to the city residents for flushing, washing floors and watering lawns. The Chief Administrator asked the engineering wing to meet the deadline of the project.

Gupta also paid visit to Aerocity where the works of design and construction of 15 MLD capacity main pumping station, 10 MLD capacity STP and 5 MLD capacity tertiary treatment plant were being executed. The engineering wing told the Chief Administrator that after completion of construction of the STP, Aerocity residents would be able to use tertiary treated water for construction, washing of vehicles and gardening purposes, which would reduce dependence on groundwater.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

3
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide