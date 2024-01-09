Afghan players hit the nets, Indian team to reach today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, January 8

Ahead of Afghanistan’s first ever bilateral T20 International Series against India, the visitors reached out at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium to attend a practice session, today evening. The opener of the three-match series is scheduled to be held under floodlights on January 11, at the same venue.

Amid chilling winds, the team stayed at the stadium for nearly three hours and the players attended nets as well as fitness session. Meanwhile, the country’s most loveable all-rounder, Rashid Khan practiced in the nets, showing positive signs for his availability against India in the upcoming matches. Khan, who is the team’s regular T20 skipper, is recovering from a back surgery. Though he has been included in the squad, the chances of his participation are said to be grim. Khan joined the team practice today and batted in the nets. He also attended some fitness drills, but didn’t bowl.

The Afghan cricket board also recalled Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the 22-year-old Ibrahim Zadran has been picked to stand-in as captain. Zadran also led the side in the 2-1 series win against the UAE that finished on January 2. The wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil has also been called up from the reserves as a backup option for regular keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The squad also features experienced campaigners like Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. Naveen-Ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will also take over the responsibility of picking up wickets for Afghanistan.

Before the Afghan team reached the stadium, local lad and Indian team opener Shubman Gill practiced at the PCA nets. The Indian team is likely to reach Chandigarh on Tuesday, and will attend the practice session on the match’s eve. This will be the last fixtures for both teams before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies in February.

