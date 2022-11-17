Afreen, Muskan win rangoli competition at Kalagram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

Nearly 1,000 students from as many as 105 tricity schools took part in a mega rangoli competition held at Kalagram here today.

The competition was organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC).

Students dwelled on multifarious themes, which were candidly depicted in their creations, adding vibrant colours to make them appear surreal. Some of the creations dealt with social themes like save the girl child, female foeticide and ‘Jal hai toh kal hai’.

In the junior category (class VI-VIII), Afreen and Muskan of the GMSSS, MHS, Mani Majra, were declared the winner, while Avneet and Simer of Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali, bagged the top position in the senior category (class IX to XII).

NZCC programme officer Yashwinder Sharma said, “The winners of competitions will be given prizes and awarded mementoes and merit certificates during a special function to be organised later.”

The jury members included Sadhna Sangar, Anand Sharma and Madan Lal.

“We have judged many a ‘rangoli’ competition in the Tricity and elsewhere, but this was the first-of-its-kind competition of this magnitude, hitting the 500-odd number, perhaps the biggest ever in the tricity so far,” said Sadhna.