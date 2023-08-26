After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 25

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to convene its governing body meeting on September 6, marking the end of a two-year hiatus. With significant matters awaiting deliberation, the meeting will be presided over by the Union Health Minister.

The previous governing body meeting took place in June 2021, and the institution is now gearing up to address a range of important issues. During the last meeting, key figures such as Dr Jagat Ram, the then director, Dr GD Puri as Dean (Academics), and Dr AK Gupta and Dr RK Sharma, the two senior faculty members at the time, were in attendance.

Several pivotal topics are slated to be brought before the governing body, including the creation of both faculty and non-faculty positions. The PGIMER has been grappling with a severe shortage of staff and there is an urgent need for faculty to effectively handle the rising influx of patients.

However, the discussions will not extend to matters related to the MBBS course or the implementation of the Hospital Information System (HIS-2), as these agendas must be ratified by the Standing Finance Committee.

Among the 16 members who constitute the governing body, four positions are designated for the PGIMER director; secretary, dean (academics); and two of the institute’s most senior faculty members. The selection of two professors from the institute is an annual rotational process based on seniority, as per the established rules.

At the governing body meeting, issues pertinent to the institute’s academics, operations, and research endeavours are deliberated upon and approved. The agendas that have already received approval from the institute’s standing estate committee, besides selection, finance and academic committees are mandated to secure final approval from the governing body.

