After 3-year hiatus, Spring Festival at Panchkula park on March 4-5

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 18

After three years of forced break due to the pandemic, two-day Spring Festival is all set to be back with a bang at the Town Park in Sector 5 here from March 4.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is organising this festival on a large scale this time as more than 1,500 schools, institutions and organisations would be participating in the event. Interested persons can register themselves by 5 pm on March 4. Booking of stalls will be on first come, first served basis.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal will inaugurate the event, while Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will preside over the closing ceremony. He will give away prizes to winners of various competitions, including flower arrangement, Rangoli and healthy baby show.

Nidhi Bhardwaj, Executive Engineer, Horticulture, HSVP, said two contests were being introduced this year — fruit and vegetable carving and flower jewellery. She said anybody could participate in the fruit and vegetable carving contest, while only women were eligible for the floral jewellery contest.

The HSVP is also trying to introduce chopper rides in the spring festival this time. Expression of interest has been invited from aviation companies to provide joy rides. Applications will be received till 4 pm on February 20.

The expression of interest will be opened on February 23 at 11 am in the presence of representatives of the companies.

HSVP plans Chopper rides