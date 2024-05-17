After Chandigarh, where will Tewari go in 2029? asks Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon today asked his Congress challenger Manish Tewari, who earlier represented Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib in Parliament, to share with voters from where he would contest the next Lok Sabha election.

Tandon said while Tewari has been claiming himself to be a national leader, it has always been a mystery why he has been changing his constituency in every Lok Sabha election since 2014. “Now that he is contesting from Chandigarh, which constituency will he shift to in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections?” Tandon asked.

Tandon wondered why Congress nominees in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib constituencies are not calling him to campaign for them.

Tandon said Tewari was the only MP who has been running from one constituency to another in the last 10 years for the simple reason that he has nothing to show to his voters. “He is playing a similar trick with voters in Chandigarh,” warned Tandon.

Tewari showing ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’

At Faidan public meeting, Tandon raised the issue of “guarantee cards” being distributed to voters allegedly by Tewari’s Congress and AAP at many places in Chandigarh in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Tandon said, “The Congress nominee is befooling innocent people by showing them ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’ by making false promises in the ‘guarantee cards’.”

Acknowledging problems of EWS flats at Dhanas colony, Tandon reaffirmed his dedication to resolving the leasehold to freehold issue. Later in the evening, Tandon also conducted a ‘Padyatra’ at EWS Dhanas flats. Besides, Tandon boarded a CTU plying from Sector 17 to Sector 26, and interacted with passengers.

Gets more support

Valmiki Community members today joined the BJP. A young leader of the community, Sagar Dravid, along with his supporters joined the party. Sector 8 Gurdwara head SS Bahal also extended his support to the BJP candidate.

