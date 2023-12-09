After CLTA, cricket association inks deal to use govt land

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, December 8

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) has become the second association, after the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), to sign an official lease deal for using government land or infrastructure.

Land leased to CLTA The department leased land to the CLTA for Rs 100 per year for 20 years (till 2017), now revised to Rs 4.7 lakh (from 2022 for three years). The UTCA was using office space at the Sector 16 stadium for a monthly rental of Rs 300 from 2014 to 2021. The rent was further revised in 2021, but no formal rent agreement was executed till February 21

And, less than two months after signing the lease, the association also got approval to carry out the renovation of the entire office. Though there are over 25 affiliated sports associations in the UT, only the two have managed to get a lease agreement for using government space for promoting sports. As per the agreement, the UTCA will pay an average rent of Rs 3,21,252 (excluding Rs 6,430 stamp duty) for using two rooms for promoting cricket in the city.

Quick approvals

The UT Administration was swift in granting approvals. The lease was signed on February 21 of this year. And two days later, the Sports Department received a request from the UTCA to carry out the renovation of the office space (through Letter No. Nil). On March 6, the Sports Department forwarded the request (Memo No. 1662) to the Engineering Department for further permissions. On March 7, the Executive Engineer (Division No. 3) suggested that the door between the existing hall and pantry be converted into a wall. It further added that the matter of changing the flooring and making cabins or conference rooms be taken up with the chief architect. On March 14 (Memo 3236), the chief architect’s office pointed out that the size of the hall has been shown as 35’X26’ in the proposal instead of the existing 40’X32’-21/2”. The sizes of the cabins and the drywall partition were to be readjusted, though without any change in the facade. On April 10 (Memo No. 2537), the Sports Department granted the approval, revealed the RTI documents. On August 4, Dharam Pal, then UT adviser, and Director (Sports) Sorabh Kumar Arora inaugurated the newly built UTCA office.

Sources claim that the renovation work was carried out by a company owned by one of the UTCA members, who has voting rights in the association.

#Cricket