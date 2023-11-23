After Diwali, City Beautiful air quality in ‘poor’ category again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

First time after Diwali, the air quality in the city dropped to the “poor” category on Wednesday. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) shot up to 244, causing breathing discomfort to residents, especially the aged, children and patients. Experts have advised such people to exercise caution and cut exposure to outdoor activities.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, around 8pm, the AQI shot up to 304 at the Air Quality Monitoring Station (AQMS) at Sector 53, which is near Mohali, while AQMS, Sector 22, recorded the AQI at 264, and it touched the level of 165 at the AQMS, Sector 25.

An official of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee has attributed the condition to the rising incidents of farm fires on the city’s outskirts and weather condition where temperature drops and air remains stagnant.

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor of Environment Health at the Department of Community Medicine, PGIMER, said the city’s AQI was mainly influenced by vehicular activity, which had increased in the last few days, leading to a rise in exhaust and re-suspension of dust.

The contribution of burning of crop residue mainly depended on prevailing wind directions, but its contribution remained less than other sources in the city, he said, adding that atmospheric boundary layer height also lowered due to cold weather, which helped build air pollution close to the grounds.

“With the onset of winter, this layer has descended to a lower altitude compared to its usual height of 10-12 km above earth’s surface. This change, which depends on local meteorological factors, has a direct and immediate effect on the AQI,” he added.

