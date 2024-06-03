After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 2

After the polling and exit poll results, both the BJP and Congress are carrying out their own analysis and calculations of voting in Chandigarh.

While the BJP concluded its assessment late last night, the Congress is yet to arrive at a conclusion. “We carried out exhaustive calculations about polling yesterday. We found we are going to win with an all-time high margin. The Congress even did not have its workers at about 100-150 booths. The booths where its workers were present wore a deserted look at about 2 pm. AAP workers were not seen on the ground. Perhaps, they realised supporting the Congress under the alliance was going to prove suicidal for them in the near future,” said Tandon while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

The BJP’s candidate spent most part of the day relaxing. “It was a day of my own denting and painting. Corns on feet, sunburns and cramps were given due care today. I could relax after about two months of hectic campaigning and spend time with my family at home,” added Tandon.

City Congress president HS Lucky said, “We are involved in calculations of voting in different booths and areas. We also held party meetings regarding the results. Tewariji and I today held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.”

The BJP is lying that our workers were not present at booths. The huge turnout in colonies is indicative of the fact that our candidate is going to a win from Chandigarh.”

Congress candidate Manish Tewari said, “It was a usual day and I did my workout and running. I also held a meeting with polling agents.”

Party workers keep an eye on EVM strongroom

Even as elaborate security arrangements are in place at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Sector 26, where a strongroom for EVMs has been set up, workers of the BJP and Congress are keeping a vigil at the place. Though parties have not pitched tents outside the counting centre this time, their workers do the rounds of the centre on and off. City Congress chief HS Lucky said workers of the party were keeping an eye on the strong room. The result will be out on June 4.

