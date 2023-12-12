Chandigarh: After onion, garlic prices upset kitchen budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

After onion, now the prices of garlic have skyrocketed. While the retail price has touched Rs 350 to 450 per kg, in the wholesale market, it is selling at Rs 100 to 200 per kg, depending upon the quality.

Chandan Thakur, an auction recorder at Sector 26 grain and vegetable market, said, “For the last one-and-a-half-months, the garlic prices are seeing an upward trend. Before November, the wholesale price was Rs 100 per kg. We have never witnessed this much difference in the retail and wholesale prices of garlic.”

Devender Mohan, an arhtiya, said such a hike was usually observed every three to four years. “The lack of garlic production in Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh could be the only reason. Even in China, the leading garlic exporter with 80 per cent of world produce, less production was recorded. Garlic is even imported from Afghanistan, but the yield was impacted globally due to uncertain climate conditions,” added Mohan.

“Nevertheless, the prices will drop to half the current rate when fresh produce starts coming to market after January 15. The wholesale price is then expected to drop to Rs 50 to 80 per kg,” he said.