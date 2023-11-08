AG Delhi paddlers triumph in zonal meet

Chandigarh, November 7
AG Delhi defeated AG Uttarakhand 3-0 and AG Punjab defeated AG Haryana 3-2 during the semifinals of the Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD) North Zone Table Tennis Tournament.
In women’s individual event, Nikita Rana defeated Vinita Negi and Sanjana Sarva ousted Priya Singh by identical scores of 3-0.
Tulika Roy defeated Kalyani Kakkar 3-1 and Sanya Sehgal outplayed Sikha 3-0. Reena Khara also moved ahead by defeating Gurinder Kaur 3-2 and Vidhushi Vats defeated Ruchi Kalra 3-0.
