AG Haryana lift hockey title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

AG Haryana defeated AG Delhi 2-1 in the final of the All-India Inter-Zonal (IA&AD) Hockey Tournament at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here today.

The Delhi outfit scored the first goal through a penalty corner. Nitin Mukesh Tigga sounded the wooden plank in the 14th minute of the play. Trailing by a goal, Haryana made repeated attacks into the Delhi citadel. Their perseverance finally paid off when Sarabjit Singh scored a classic field goal in the 22nd minute of the match to level the scores. The winning goal was scored by Gaurav Tokhi through a penalty corner.

Sukhbir Singh Gill, former Hockey Olympian, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up. Nazli J Shayin, Accountant General (A&E), Haryana, congratulated the finalists.