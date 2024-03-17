AG Haryana north zone champs in T20

Chandigarh, March 16
AG Haryana defeated AG Himachal Pradesh by five wickets to win the North Zone IA & AD T-20 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, AG Himachal Pradesh posted 208 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs as Amit Thakur scored a quick-fire 40 off 19 balls, while Ravi Thakur posted 39 off 19 balls. Karan Kaila claimed three wickets and Vijay Saini two for the bowling side. Gaurav and Himanshu took a wicket each.
In reply, AG Haryana lost three quick wickets in first five overs as the scoreboard read 60. However, Abhijeet (28) and Himanshu rescued the team by pushing the total to 103 in 10 overs. Himanshu scored 55 off 28 balls with eight boundaries and a six, and Kaila posted 62 off 40 balls with five sixes and two boundaries.
Kaila was declared player of the match and player of the tournament for his all-round performance.
The All India IA & AD Cricket Tournament will be played from April 1 at Kolkata and the top two teams from each zone will play for the trophy.
