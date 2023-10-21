Agro forestry on unused panchayat land in works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 20

The district administration will promote agro forestry on unused panchayat land to ensure a guaranteed pay back system for the village governing body.

The trees proposed to be planted included Burma Drek, eucalyptus and poplar. The proposal was made by the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation to ensure guaranteed income for panchayats.

“We have identified two villages in Mohali and Dera Bassi blocks so far,” said ADC Geetika Singh, adding that Chappar Chiri in Mohali block while Jaula Kalan in Dera Bassi block were chosen for the pilot project, while the Majri and Kharar block development and panchayat officers had been asked to submit the list of their land by the next week.

The agro forestry would be on minimum five acres where commercial trees would be planted under the guidance of the Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation. The period of production would be three to five years as per the growth of the tree. The panchayats would get periodical income from these trees, the ADC said.

Divisional Forest Officer Kanwardeep Singh said the project would increase the green cover as well as guarantee remuneration to the panchayat concerned besides making a judicious use of vacant land. An agreement between the panchayat and plywood/wood processing industries would be signed for a guaranteed buying of produced wood, he said.

