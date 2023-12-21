Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, Mohali officials trained in vulnerability mapping

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 20

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain, today conducted a vulnerability mapping training workshop for civil and police officers amid the preparedness exercise for Lok Sabha elections-2024.

The DC said the objective of vulnerability mapping was to identify voters or sections of voters vulnerable or likely to be vulnerable to threat or undue influence, persons or other factors causing such vulnerability and taking adequate corrective measures well in advance on the basis of such identification.

Listing the parameters that have been taken care of during vulnerability mapping, she said pre-poll complaints included the misuse of money power to bribe voters in cash/kind, political rivalry of diverse nature, cases of defacement of private properties, inputs from the worry lists by political parties/candidates, etc.

The second training would be conducted after the announcement of the election, she added.

#Lok Sabha #Mohali