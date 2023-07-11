Ahead of PGTI tour, Aadil to attend camps in UK, US

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 10

Chandigarh golfer Aadil Bedi will attend a 14-day training programme in the UK and the US before featuring in the upcoming 14 events of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), starting in Chennai on August 16.

To improve his putting and study its analysis, Aadil will be attending a one-week camp at the London School of Golf, followed by a another one-week training at Titleist Performance Institute, San Diego, for having a deep analysis on his swing.

Recently, the PGTI released its calendar for the remainder of the year. Fourteen events will be held in next five months at Coimbatore, Vizag, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Telangana, Digboi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Jamshedpur and Gurugram.

Aadil is also eagerly waiting for the two events in Chandigarh and Panchkula, including the 6th edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational at his home greens Chandigarh Golf Club. The event will offer a prize money of Rs 1.5 crore, while the final in Jamshedpur will offer Rs 3 crore to the winner.

“I will collect all golf-related stats on my bio mechanic from London and the US before starting the season. The stats will be important in terms of making mid-tournament improvements,” he said.

The 22-year-old golfer, a third-year student at Chaffey College of California (US), is doing his associate degree in Kinesiology and is trained by coach Jesse Grewal. “I am working to improve my shot game with my coach. And before starting the PGTI tour, the 14-day preparatory camps will play an important role. I will be working on the data collected and training module at the two centres and will try to implement improvement with the help of my coach. I am undergoing special training for the last two months and eager to win a match after a long haul of my maiden win at the West Bengal Open 2020,” said the youngster.

Aadil is getting trained on all hi-tech gadgets like trackman, sensors, K Vest and high-tech putting lab with water level made at home under the watchful eyes of his father Dr Harry Bedi, who is also a certified trackman coach of level 2 from Netherland. “Aadil is known for his smooth swing, accuracy and consistency on the golf course. He has been described as one of the most promising young golfers in India and many golf experts believe that he has the potential to become a top-level professional golfer,” Dr Bedi said.

Last year, after making a comeback from an injury, Aadil finished tied-11th at Kapil Dev Invitational Golf event in Gurugram. He is also set to play the Q School on an Asian Tour in January 2024.