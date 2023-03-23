Ahmedabad-Chd-Srinagar flight on summer schedule

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 22

With summer flight schedule kicking in from March 26, 51 flights (arrivals and departures each) will be operational on a daily basis at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh.

A new flight, Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar (arrival 7:35 am, departure 8:05 am), has been added to the schedule this summer. From April 15, a new flight, Chandigarh-Bengaluru, is also likely to be operational. According to the new schedule announced today, which will be effective till October 28. The two international flights, Sharjah and Dubai, will operate as usual.

The CEO, SBSIA, Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, said, “51 flights will be operational from the airport now. One new flight has been added to the schedule.”

In another development, 10 self check-in service kiosks, worth Rs 1.25 lakh each, have been installed in the departure area to make the travel experience smoother and quicker.

Passengers will no longer have to stand in long queues and can now avail of hassle-free check-ins to generate boarding passes. “Self check-in at airports is done by passengers by scanning their passports, faces or entering their flight numbers. The kiosk will automatically print out the passenger’s boarding pass. Very shortly, it will be possible to generate baggage tags for their luggage in a separate machine,” he said.

Officials said if passengers did not have registered luggage, they can walk up to the security hold area. “Now, only those passengers are going to the airlines counters who have registered luggage,” an official said.

